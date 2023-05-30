The Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of the former Kano state chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

Also, the governor has appointed the chairman of the Transition Committee, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa said others appointed are “Farouq Kurawa (Principal Private Secretary), Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, (Chief Protocol) and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa (Chief Press Secretary).

Tofa said the appointments take effect from Monday 29th May 2023.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has sacked the Executive Secretary of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Muhammad Abba Danbatta.

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Alhaji Laminu Rabiu as the new ES of the state pilgrims board.

The chairman of the pilgrim’s board Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan was also sacked. He was replaced by Alhaji Yusuf Lawan.

The new members of the board are Sheikh Abbas Abubakar Daneji, Sheikh Shehi Shehi Maihula, and Munir Lawan, Sheikh Isma’il Mangu, Hajiya Aishatu Munir Matawalle, and Dr Sani Ashir.

The statement said the appointees are expected to take over the affairs of the board immediately to ensure a successful 2023 Hajj operation.

