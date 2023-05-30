As fuel scarcity resurfaces in many petrol stations in Kwara state over the purported removal of oil subsidy by the Tinubu administration, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cautioned fuel marketers against hoarding, saying that the state government would revoke Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) of erring filling stations.

The Tribune Online investigations revealed that most filling stations in Ilorin, the state capital were closed on Tuesday, while motorists lamented that they had to go to Ogbomoso and Oyo town in the neighbouring Oyo state to buy fuel.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, the governor said that his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, would lead a task force to petrol stations to guard against hoarding by petroleum marketers.

The situation, created by the fuel scarcity, according to Tribune Online findings, had resulted in commuters getting stranded at bus stops, as there were fewer vehicles on the road while heavy queues were seen at few filling stations that had fuel to dispense.

“Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cautioned oil marketers to avoid imposing needless hardship on the citizens through the creation of artificial fuel scarcity in the state and beyond.

“The Governor is seriously concerned about reports of sudden fuel scarcity in different parts of the state. This is totally uncalled for. He asks fuel marketers to immediately discharge fuel to the public under the normal pricing system since they had bought what they currently have at subsidised rates,” according to a Government House statement on Tuesday morning.

“Creating artificial scarcity amounts to an intentional misrepresentation of the statement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the question of fuel subsidy. The people should not be made to undergo any hardship.

“The Governor urges the marketers to desist from anything that qualifies as economic sabotage of the people. Hoarding fuel bought at subsidised prices and creating panic in the state is opportunistic and will not be condoned. His Excellency the Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi will be leading a task force to ensure that no fuel marketer causes undue hardship to the citizens in Kwara State.

“Fuel stations are to note that the Task Force will dip into their pits. Any filling stations found to be hoarding fuel will have their Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) revoked, among other penalties.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE