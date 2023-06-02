The governing council of the Federal University Dutse in Jigawa state has approved the promotion of five associate professors to the rank of professors.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to National Update by the Chief Information Officer of the university, Mr Abdullahi Yahaya Bello, in Dutse, JIgawa state, said, “The 3rd Governing Council of the Federal University at its 10th meeting held on May 26, 2023, has approved the promotion of five associates professors to the position of professors and 19 academic staff to associate professors”.

According to the statement, the promoted associates professors to professors include Dr. Abdullahi Ali Ibrahim, professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, Dr. Gambo Babandi Gumel, professor of Islamic Banking and Finance, Dr. Mustapha Danjuma Hussaini, professor of Sociology (Criminology & Security Studies), Dr. Bashir Sajoh Mienda, professor of Biotechnology, and Dr. Bello Aminu Bello, Professor of Biochemistry.

Mr Bello maintained that “The Council also promoted 19 academic staff to the rank of Associate Professors.

“These are Dr. Umar Muktar (Agric Economics & Extension), Dr. Aliyu Abdulrahman (Agric Economics & Extension), Dr. Ado Garba (Agric Economics & Extension), Dr. Bashir G. Muktar (Agric Economics & Extension)”.

Others are Dr. Salim Lawal Abdulrahman (Animal Science), Dr. Danmaigoro Olarenwaju (Crop Science), Dr. Ibrahim Sunusi Chinede (English/Linguistics), Dr. Nasir Umar Muhammad (English/Linguistics), Dr. Muhammad Musa Sodang (English/Linguistics), Dr. Nasirudeen Ibrahim Ahmad (English/ Linguistics) and Dr. Kamal Lamidi Olaniyi (Political Science)

The associates’ professors include Dr. Aminu Ma’aruf Nass (Taxation), Dr. Mohammed Isah Auyo (Biological Sciences), Dr. Suleiman Inuwa Mohammed (BiologicalSciences), Dr. Joshua Balogun Babalola (Biological Sciences), Dr. Shiaka Gimba Peter (Microbiology/Biotechnology), Dr. Babangida Ibrahim Babura (Mathematics), Tasiu Zangina (Physics) and Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu (Computer Science).