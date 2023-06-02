Nigerian author and social media influencer Reno Omokri has said no President can give Nigeria 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.

”No matter who won the #NigerianElections2023, no President can give Nigeria 24 hours of uninterrupted power”

The former presidential adviser claims that only the private sector is capable of doing the job.

”Because that is not a job for the government. Only the private sector can achieve that.”

Omokri pleaded with the populace to back the elimination of subsidies and the total privatization of the electricity industry.

”As Nigerians, we must support fuel subsidy removal and the complete privatisation of the power sector.”