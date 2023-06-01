One of the frontline candidates for the President of the Senate and former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, has dared his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), to contest for the nation’s number three position.

Yari, who is representing Zamfara West Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, is protesting against the choice of his party which had nominated Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as president of the senate and deputy senate president respectively.

The former governor who was at the national secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Abuja on Thursday said Nigeria’s Constitution remains supreme in his quest to vie for the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly which will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

While condemning those who are flying religious kites to discredit credible candidates, he said he would not be deterred as he will continue to consult with relevant stakeholders about his aspiration.

He queried why religious critics, stating that nothing when David Mark and Ike Ekweremadu who were both Christians presided over the Red Chamber Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

He added that he would also visit the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for support.

“The constitution is supreme to any other law. Any law that is not in tandem with the constitution is null and void. We are very committed to the Nigerian project. We strongly believe that the constitution is going to prevail.

“We are going to get to the floor of the House and election will take place. And knowing that it is a democratic setting, we need to be having this kind of engagement. This is my first place of call. But I will also visit other party; Labour Party, SDP PDP, APGA and YPP and look for the support of their members on this project.

“That is to show to you that 10th Assembly is completely different now that we knew we have seven parties. The vote of every party counts and it is critical to us. We are going round to canvas the support of the national working committee or the leadership of the parties so that they can talk to their members and they will do the right thing for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are working together. We believe in one Nigeria. We are working together; Orji (Kalu), (Sani) Musa, (Osita) Izunaso and myself. We are going to continue with this struggle until we get there. It is not over until it is over. The most important and encouraging is the president’s speech that he is going to rule Nigeria according to constitution of Nigeria.”

