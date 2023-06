President Bola Tinubu has formalized the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

Also appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is former Benue State Governor, George Akume.

These were contained in a statement issued on Friday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information.

It also announced Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

