The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, has presented a budget of N4.193bn to the Legislative Assembly of the district.

The appropriation bill, themed “Budget of renewed hope,” was presented by the council boss before the lawmakers on Friday in the legislative chamber.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the council chairman disclosed that the 2024 budget will focus more on capital expenditure, with the total budget almost a billion naira higher than the 2023 budget.

According to him, the 2024 budget is for the betterment of the community while also assuring that it promises to provide basic infrastructure and social amenities for residents of the LCDA.

He said, “We have taken an in-depth study of the needs of our people, and we are ensuring the good people of the Itire-Ikate that all their needs will be met. We will provide basic amenities and infrastructure to alleviate the suffering of our people.

The proposed budget size for implementation in the year 2024 is Four Billion, One Hundred and Ninety-three million, seven hundred and four thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four naira, and sixty-three kobo (4, 193, 704, 834.63)

It is anticipated that the year 2024 will record improvements in federal and internally generated revenue. With the help of the government and the support of our people, we will become a better community for all.”

He highlighted some of the projects executed in the outgoing year. This, he identified as road construction and rehabilitation, distribution of school bags and educational materials to primary school pupils, distribution of palliatives to members of the community, skill acquisition and empowerment programmes, widows grants renovation of the council secretariat, commissioning of Senator Oluremi Tinubu Ultramodern Market, commissioning of customary court, women empowerment, and laying of foundation for the Itire-Ikate area office and legislative chamber.

He urged the market men and women, artisans, and clergy to pay their levy and tax, as this would enable the implementation and provision of modern facilities to residents in the district.

The Leader of the House 5th Legislative Assembly, Hon. Hammed Idris, described the budget presentation as another milestone in the history of governance in Ireland-Ikate LCDA.

He, however, appealed to residents to improve the payment of taxes to the government, as increased revenues would adequately bring forth more development in the Itire-Ikate community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…