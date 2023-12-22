Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has enjoined Nigerians to desist from complaining but should help in providing solutions to national issues to collectively build the Nigeria of everyone’s dreams.

The deputy governor gave this counsel in his remarks at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Centenary Dinner held Thursday night at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Ikeja, saying that nations were built by people who solved problems and not those who complained.

Hamzat stressed further that if there were problems, the people should attempt to solve them and focus on the progress of the country, emphasising that Islam tasked every Muslim to be problem solvers as, according to him, there will be problems “so long as humanity is in existence.”

The deputy governor, while noting that the country’s forefathers came together to solve problems and that such collective efforts worked for them, charged the Muslim faithful to sensitise non-Muslims by making the religion open to them so that they would understand its beauty.

“The gift and beauty of Islam have not been shared; we don’t even share them among ourselves, not to mention sharing them with outsiders.

“Let non-Muslims know about Islam to build peace, unity, and religious tolerance,” he said.

Speaking further, Hamzat reiterated that Muslims should open the mosques and invite non-Muslims to come in to understand what Islam is all about, adding, “We should let them appreciate the beauty of Islam.”

Citing the Bahrain example, Dr Hamzat said that the Muslims in the country practiced their religion openly as they opened the mosque and allowed non-Muslims to come, asking, “How do we come together as a people if we are not united?”

The National President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Aare Dr Abdul Rafiu Ademola Sanni, stated earlier in his address that the contribution of the society for the past century can never be underestimated.

The president added that society can boast of the increased spread of primary and post-primary schools across Nigeria, saying that such a feat culminated in the establishment of Summit University in 2016 and its grant of a permanent operational licence in 2019.

“Since the establishment of our society in 1923, we have continued to have successive generations of Ansars, who have taken it as a point of responsibility to keep the flag flying and raise the ‘bar’ of performance to date.

“Equally, we have also witnessed the increased spread of the society’s presence not only in Nigeria but across selected West African states, Europe, and North America,” Aare Sanni stated.

Sanni disclosed that, as part of activities to mark the society’s centenary, a series of events and activities were held and projects commissioned on a statewide basis and in the Diaspora branches.

He further pledged that under his leadership, society would sustain the founding fathers’ vision and ensure it provided improved and better service delivery shortly, with a clear-cut trajectory for the next century.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Fola Adeola, in his remarks, congratulated and rejoiced with the society on the Centenary celebration, describing the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria as a great feat for Muslims in the country.

Adesola, while applauding members for the growth of the society over the years, charged members to continue to push the society forward in attaining the lofty goals and objectives of the founding fathers in setting it up.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of recognition awards to families of founding members, distinguished selected members, other eminent Muslims, and corporate bodies for their contributions towards the overall development of Ansar-ud-Deen over the last century.

