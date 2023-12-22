The Jigawa state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) expressed dismay at the statement issued against the national leader of the party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, by the party’s National Working Committee, accusing the PDP founding fathers of violating sections 57, 58, and 59 of the PDP constitution.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to the Online Tribune in Dutse, JIgawa state capital, by the PDP state secretary, Hon. Isah Bello, which condemned the National Working Committee’s (NWC) statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and called for the immediate retraction of the statement and apologies to the former governor.

The Jigawa state chapter of the PDP said in the statement, “We have noticed with dismay the imbroglio that is unfolding in the Rivers State PDP and the polity in general over the past few weeks. We have also followed with keen interest the development that led to the opportunistic intervention of President Tìnubu in the name of resolving the dispute”.

Hon. Isah Bello added that “it was on this note that our leader, Dr Sule Lamido, as a founding father of the party, after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concerns by drawing its attention for immediate action.

Rather than heeding his fatherly counsel, the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary, decided to release a disrespectful press statement against our leader.”.

According to the statement, “The Jigawa State PDP chapter and all stakeholders take exception to this seemingly superficial action against our revered leader.

“While the composition and dynamics of the NWC could be excused due to gaps in the historical formation of the PDP, the NWC members may need to be reminded that certain elders took significant risks, including imprisonment, for them to occupy the positions they currently enjoy. Insinuating that our Dr Sule Lamido is working for APC is a joke taken too far,” the statement emphasises.

He further disclosed, “We in Jigawa have been raised to fight for the cause of the common man and justice. This struggle for justice is embedded in our political DNA. We shall stop at nothing in defence of our leader.”

“The primary function of the NWC must serve to protect and promote the fortunes of our great party, not to provide a means of livelihood.”

The Jigawa state branch of the party (PDP) strongly condemned the NWC for its disrespectful attitude towards deserving individuals, especially Sule Lamido, as the only remaining serving founding father. “We urge the members of the NWC to heed the counsel given by Dr. Sule Lamido.”

He maintained that the PDP National Working Committee should focus on uniting the party members and tirelessly plan strategies and technicalities to win all positions in the upcoming rerun elections to be conducted by INEC on February 1st next year.”

“We here in Jigawa State, as we have, concentrated and put attention into maintaining our victory in the rerun of one seat. This is more important than disrespectful and attacking the reputation of elders like Alhaji Sule Lamido.”

