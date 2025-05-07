Tinubu didn’t remove fuel subsidy, Buhari did — Defected Kano Senator

Lawmaker representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kawu Sumaila, has sparked controversy by stating that it was former President Muhammadu Buhari, not President Bola Tinubu, who removed the fuel subsidy.

He made the assertion on Channels TV’s Politics Today, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

He explained that the provision for fuel subsidy typically covered only the first half of the year.

He claimed President Tinubu merely announced the removal, which had already been effected by the previous administration.

His words; “The government of former President Muhammadu Buhari removed the fuel subsidy because it was not contained in the budget. The provision of fuel subsidy is only from January to June. From that day no fuel subsidy. What Mr President (Tinubu) did was just to announce the removal of fuel subsidy”.

