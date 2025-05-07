Baale of Oluyole Estate, Chief Yemi Ogunyemi is dead

The Baale of Oluyole Estate in Ibadan South West local government area, Chief Yemi Ogunyemi is dead.

The death of the veteran journalist who worked with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for many years was announced in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ogunyemi, a promoter of Yoruba culture, until his death was a prominent member of Council of Traditional Baales of Ibadanland.

Details later.

