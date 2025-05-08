Oyo Senator loses out as Akpabio reshuffles Senate Committees

…says “adjustment” considered individual strengths of lawmakers

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has announced a minor reshuffle of standing committees of the Tenth Senate.

Senator representing Oyo South, Senator Sharafadeen Ali has been removed as

Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters and replaced by former Plateau State Governor and Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong.



According to a statement from Senate President’s media office, “Senator Ali now assumes leadership of the Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Research, a position previously held by Lalong.”

“Senator Pam Nwadkon (Plateau North) has been named Chairman of the Committee on Tourism, replacing Senator Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South).

Senator Ani, in turn, becomes Vice Chairman of the Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), replacing Senator Eze Kenneth Emeka (Ebonyi Central).”



Akpabio described the rearrangement of leadership of those Committees as “the latest in a series of efforts by the Senate leadership to reposition the 10th National Assembly for more efficient service delivery.”

Also speaking at plenary, Senator Akpabio said the changes followed a careful review of the Senate’s evolving needs and the individual strengths of lawmakers.

“We will continue to make adjustments where necessary in order to deliver on our legislative mandate.” He further emphasized the importance of adaptability in achieving the upper chamber’s goals.

The President of the Senate also directed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to ensure that all committees submit activity reports for consideration on the Senate floor.

Akpabio urged senators to recommit themselves to national service with integrity and patriotism, and to channel legislative efforts toward initiatives that foster national unity.

