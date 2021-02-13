Is this my pregnancy?

Just two months after my return from a six- month course, my girlfriend claimed to have missed her period. Although I was happy at the piece of news because I was ready to settle down with her, I asked her to go for a confirmatory scan test. Initially, she was hesitant but I insisted. The result of the scan showed a 4- month- old pregnancy. Do you think that the pregnancy is mine? I still love my girlfriend.

Innocent (by SMS)

If you are sure of the authenticity of the Scan result, the pregnancy is definitely not yours. You can however repeat the scan in another well-equipped Diagnostic centre as a form of confirmation.

