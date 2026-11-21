I want to know if drugs and exercises can reverse diabetes.

Godwin (by SMS)

If you mean reverse as “you don’t have type two diabetes”, then the answer is no. Some people can manage diabetes and keep their blood glucose levels in range with diet, exercise and weight loss (if they are overweight), but they are still diabetic and will be for the rest of their life.

No forms of diabetes are curable; at least not yet. Type two diabetes is also progressive. Over time, the beta cells of the pancreas that produce insulin will wear out.

That’s because they are constantly being overworked fighting insulin resistance. Most type two diabetics will need medication at some point of the illness.