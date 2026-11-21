It was another milestone for celebrity couple, Olumide Aderinokun and his wife as they extended their entrepreneurial interests beyond Nigeria, unveiling Anchor Language Centre in Lisbon, Portugal.

The new learning hub, established to provide language training, is designed to teach languages including Portuguese and English, offering students an opportunity to acquire communication skills that could open doors to new educational, social and professional opportunities.

The opening ceremony attracted notable personalities, with the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Erelu Angela Adebayo, performing the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to officially declare the centre open.

Her presence added diplomatic colour to the occasion, which brought together guests, associates and well-wishers to celebrate the couple’s latest venture.

For Olumide and his wife, the establishment of Anchor Language Centre represents an investment in knowledge and cross-cultural communication. In a city like Lisbon, where Portuguese is the dominant language and international communities continue to grow, the centre is positioned to serve people seeking to improve their language proficiency.

Beyond the glamour of the opening ceremony, the initiative reflects the growing interest among Nigerian entrepreneurs in establishing ventures abroad, particularly in sectors such as education and human capacity development.

The ribbon-cutting moment, performed by the Nigerian envoy, was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the gathering, symbolising not just the beginning of operations but also the potential for stronger cultural and educational connections between Nigeria and Portugal.

For the Aderinokuns, the occasion marked another addition to their growing portfolio and a proud moment to share with friends and associates.