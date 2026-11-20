A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Biodun Abioye, has warned that sudden confusion, unusual withdrawal and changes in behaviour among hospital patients should not be dismissed as ordinary signs of ageing or physical illness, as they could indicate delirium, a potentially serious medical condition.

Abioye, Medical Director of St Mary’s Hospital, Elysium Healthcare, Warrington, United Kingdom, said early recognition and treatment of delirium were essential to preventing complications and improving patients’ recovery.

He spoke on “Liaison Psychiatry — Delirium” at the IMSG-UK Symposium held at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, with the theme “Mental Health”.

According to him, delirium is an acute disturbance of mental functioning characterised by impaired attention, confusion, disorientation and changes in cognition. Unlike dementia, which usually develops gradually, delirium has a sudden onset and symptoms that can fluctuate during the day.

He explained that patients could appear relatively normal in the morning but become increasingly confused, restless or disoriented later in the day.

The psychiatrist identified three major presentations of delirium: hyperactive, hypoactive and mixed.

While hyperactive delirium may cause agitation, restlessness and anxiety, hypoactive delirium presents with sluggishness, withdrawal and reduced activity. Mixed delirium involves alternating features of both.

He expressed concern that hypoactive delirium could be overlooked because affected patients might appear quiet and inactive rather than visibly agitated.

Abioye stressed that diagnosing delirium required comprehensive medical and psychiatric assessments, including detailed history-taking, physical examination, cognitive assessment and information from relatives or caregivers.

He cautioned that screening tools should support clinical judgement rather than replace it.

“Because delirium is a medical condition, you have to be very careful in carrying out your medical checks in addition to the cognitive assessments,” he said.

He identified infections, particularly urinary tract infections, metabolic disturbances, nutritional deficiencies, systemic illnesses and medication-related complications among possible causes of delirium.

He said appropriate investigations, including blood tests, electrocardiograms and imaging where necessary, were important to establish the underlying cause and guide treatment.

On management, Abioye said treating the underlying medical condition should be the priority, rather than focusing only on controlling patients’ confusion or agitation.

He advocated supportive interventions such as maintaining familiar surroundings, ensuring adequate daytime lighting, reducing nighttime disturbances, providing sufficient hydration and nutrition, and addressing hearing and visual difficulties.

He also warned against unnecessary medication, explaining that some drugs could worsen confusion and increase the risk of falls. Antipsychotic medication, he said, should be used cautiously and only when clinically indicated.

Abioye described liaison psychiatry as an important component of general hospital services, explaining that psychiatrists worked alongside physicians, surgeons and other specialists to manage mental health complications associated with physical illnesses.

Their responsibilities, he said, also included mental capacity assessments and supporting clinical decisions involving patients with complex psychiatric and medical needs.

Beyond delirium, he raised concerns about the long-term psychiatric consequences of acquired brain injuries, particularly those resulting from road traffic accidents, strokes, infections and seizures.

He noted that traumatic brain injuries could have devastating consequences for young people, especially men, with some experiencing persistent cognitive difficulties, depression, anxiety, aggression, sleep disturbances and personality changes.

He also highlighted post-traumatic stress disorder, apathy and psychosis as possible complications, stressing the need for proper psychiatric assessment and rehabilitation.

The psychiatrist called for multidisciplinary care involving psychiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists to address the complex needs of people recovering from brain injuries.

He further urged clinicians to recognise mental health complications among people living with epilepsy, particularly depression, anxiety and psychosis, while exercising caution when prescribing psychiatric medications that could affect seizure thresholds.

Abioye urged healthcare professionals to strengthen collaboration across medical specialities, stressing that mental healthcare should be an integral part of treating patients with physical illnesses.