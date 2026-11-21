It was a moment of recognition and celebration for businesswoman and former Chairman of LASACO Assurance, Teju Philips, as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 edition of The Sun Awards, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The prestigious ceremony, themed, Nation Builder, brought together an impressive gathering of political leaders, captains of industry, business personalities and members of the high society to celebrate 45 distinguished Nigerians whose contributions have left remarkable footprints in their respective fields.

Philips was among five eminent personalities selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award, a category that celebrated individuals whose years of service, leadership and accomplishments have earned them a place in Nigeria’s history.

Sharing the honour with her were former Ogun State governor and Senator, Gbenga Daniel; former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Senator Jim Nwobodo; and renowned religious leader, Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa.

For Philips, the recognition represents another significant milestone in a career that has seen her occupy prominent positions in Nigeria’s corporate landscape. Her years of involvement in the insurance industry have established her as one of the notable women in the country’s business community.

The awards night was also a meeting point for influential Nigerians from different walks of life, with the atmosphere reflecting the glamour and prestige associated with one of the country’s notable annual recognition events.

Beyond the trophies and ceremonial presentations, the evening provided an opportunity to celebrate individuals, whose professional journeys and public contributions have helped shape different aspects of national life.

For Teju Philips, however, the spotlight was particularly special. Standing alongside some of Nigeria’s most distinguished personalities, she received recognition for a lifetime of achievement and service.