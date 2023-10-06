The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on Friday, traded words over Governor Ademola Adeleke’s first feedback programme in eleven months tagged ‘Ipade Imole’ which was held on Thursday in Osogbo, state capital.

The APC in a statement by its Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the party Spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi, accused the governor of lack of empathy and wondered why the governor was seemingly comfortable to hold such a programme amidst singing and cracking of jokes while lives of innocent souls were being cut short in the lingering communal clash between the people of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu in about five kilometres away from the venue.

Lawal observed that “the totality of the conduct of Adeleke throughout the duration of the programme revealed that he is ill-prepared or lacks in quantum the natural endowments required to successfully govern the state.

According to him,apart from the fact that Adeleke was superfluous and empty yesterday, the whole exercise turned out to be a tirade whereby the governor was openly demanding to be clapped for by his burdened and embarrassed audience.

He hinted that he could not blame all the radio stations but one which yanked off the programme from their stations when it became visible that the governor could not meaningfully and concisely communicate his thoughts.

Lawal stated that never in the history of the state has any governor had such a poor showing in public engagement.

In Lawal’s words: “Based on the verifiable poor scorecard of Governor Adeleke, it will not be out of tune to state that the unsuspecting people of Osun State have unwittingly entered a proverbial one chance vehicle with Adeleke on the driver’s seat.

“Adeleke and his political co-travellers could be likened to metaphorical bandits who successfully snatched a vehicle key from its rightful owner but without a required skill to start the vehicle’s engine let alone move it.

“Whatever the political firmament of the state may be today, there is a solace in the fact that it is a passing phase”

In a swift reaction, the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi, advised the Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal to desist from constantly embarrassing the state with his rudderless opinion about governance.

The Chairman described the current state of the opposition party in the state as not only painful but shameful. The actions and statements emerging from APC have constantly shown why the Osun people rejected them across the state.

“Despite being a dominant force in the state for 12 years, APC’s inability to adapt to a role outside of power has drawn scrutiny. This transition from governance to opposition seems to have left the APC struggling to effectively engage with the public. Thereby amplifying their rudderless nature”

“It is embarrassing that a party with a history of leading the state has not effectively played its role as a constructive opposition. Attempting to talk about public engagement after a prolonged period of governing in secrecy only amplifies this embarrassment.”

“Mr. Lawal, should bury his head in shame after reflecting on Governor Adeleke’s achievements in less than a year in office and reconsider his party’s position.”

“The recent APC release about Ipade Imole, where the APC tried to address matters concerning public engagement is futile, given their history of secretive governance during their 12 years of rudderlessness. The irony of a party, which for over a decade operated in secrecy, now advocating for public engagement, has not been lost on people. You can’t give what you don’t have. “

“Their constant engagement in political manoeuvres at the expense of the well-being of the people demonstrates a concerning lack of consideration for the citizens they are meant to represent.”

“Lawal’s actions and statements reflect the true nature of his party as anti-people, lacking empathy for the citizens, and seemingly playing politics with people’s lives.”

“Governor Adeleke’s remarks at the meeting on the communal crisis in the Ifon-Ilobu area shed light on the depth of concern he holds for the affected communities. He immediately called a meeting with the two communities. ”

“His empathy and visible commitment to addressing the concerns of the people have struck a chord with those looking for genuine and compassionate leadership.”

“This level of compassion, understanding and action should be expected from political leaders. However, it appears that the APC Chairman consistently falls short, disregarding the gravity of such issues and indulging in a brash display of politics devoid of shame.”

“The current face of the APC, in Osun State is worrisome. Their actions and statements reflect a lack of responsibility, empathy, and concern for the people.”

“It is essential for a healthy democracy to have a robust opposition that holds the ruling party accountable and engages responsibly, considering the welfare of the populace above all else.”

“The citizens of Osun State deserve a more conscientious and accountable opposition to ensure the well-being and progress of the state.

