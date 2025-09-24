ILO warns inequality threatening global progress on social justice

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), has warned that persistent inequalities are slowing global progress on social justice, despite significant strides in poverty reduction, education, and productivity.

This was contained in its flagship report, The State of Social Justice 2025, released on Tuesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to the report, extreme poverty has fallen from 39 per cent in 1995 to 10 per cent in 2025, while child labour among children aged five to 14 has dropped from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

However, deep disparities persist, with 71 per cent of a worker’s earnings still determined by circumstances of birth, such as country and gender.

The report also noted that informality in employment remains high, affecting 58 per cent of the global workforce. Meanwhile, the gender gap in labour force participation has narrowed by just three per cent since 2005, standing at 24 per cent.

It cautioned that, at the current pace, it could take a century to close the global gender pay gap.

“Social justice is not only a moral imperative, it is essential for economic security, social cohesion, and peace,” the report stated.

The ILO further warned that without urgent action to ensure fairer distribution of economic gains and equal access to opportunities, millions would remain excluded from dignity at work.

It added that the findings will guide discussions at the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled for November in Doha, and support the Global Coalition for Social Justice in advancing more inclusive societies.

