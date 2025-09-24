I never met Trump, MC Oluomo, pictures are fake — Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has disowned viral photographs purporting that he met with US President, Donald Trump, and the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Musiliu Akinsanya (aka, MC Oluomo), describing them as “fake.”

Obi clarified that both pictures and the stories supporting them were “doctored” by those who posted them.

Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, the former governor of Anambra State, wrote, “My attention has been drawn to some pictures currently circulating on social media, falsely portraying meetings I never had.

“One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he praised me. Another seeks to depict me with MC Oluomo in his office.

“Let me state categorically that both pictures are fake and doctored, and the accompanying stories are entirely false. I have not met Mr Trump recently, nor have I had any such meeting with MC Oluomo.”

Obi called on Nigerians to be vigilant, noting that such manipulations exposed the dangers of fake news and the damage they could cause to the society.

The former presidential candidate added that he would normally post the information on such meetings if they took place personally on his X handle.

He wrote further, “These fabrications highlight the persistent dangers of fake news and disinformation in our society.

“They are not only misleading but deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public. Nigerians and the international community must remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and resist the culture of propaganda that undermines truth and integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if I had such meetings, I would have personally made them public on my X handle. My politics has never been about seeking praise or cheap publicity; it is about confronting the real problems of Nigeria and working towards solutions grounded in integrity, accountability, and transparency.

“My politics is strictly focused on addressing the plight of the suffering Nigerians, by tackling insecurity, rule of law, education, healthcare, and pulling millions out of poverty.”

