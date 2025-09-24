Davido gifts Chioma 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth N240m

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has surprised his wife, Chioma, with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury SUV, which only recently hit the market, is valued at over $150,000 (about ₦240 million), depending on specifications. The 2025 edition comes with a sleeker design and electric model options, making it a major upgrade from earlier versions.

Davido shared the moment on his Instagram story on Wednesday, capturing when he picked up the vehicle.

He explained that he traded in an older model and added more funds to secure the new release.

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one,” he said, beaming with excitement. Declaring his intentions, he added: “Only the best for my lady.”

When Davido finally presented the G-Wagon to Chioma, she was visibly excited as he hyped the moment, declaring: “We do 2025!”

The Adeleke couple has continued to make headlines since their lavish white wedding held in Miami on August 10, 2024. The event, which concluded a series of ceremonies that began with their court marriage in March 2023 and a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, reportedly cost about $3.7 million.

The star-studded occasion was attended by prominent business moguls, political figures, and top entertainers from Nigeria and abroad.

