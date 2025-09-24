NSIB releases preliminary report on Abuja–Kaduna train derailment

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its preliminary report, indicating that the derailment involving train number AK 1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), with locomotive registration CDD5c2 2701, occured shortly after the train passed a manually operated switch point at Asham Station

The incident occurred at Km 49, Kubwa–Asham section, Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on August 26, 2025.

The forward locomotive and adjoining coaches, it was learnt, derailed and overturned in the process.

The NSIB has not specified the exact cause of the report on the Abuja–Kaduna train derailment in the preliminary findings released.

However, a statement by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji indicates that initial findings and recommendations are in the preliminary report.

According to her, the final report will provide detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.

According to the report, the passenger train departed Idu Station, Abuja, at 09:45 hours en route to Rigasa Station, Kaduna, carrying 618 persons, including crew members, security personnel, and service staff.

At approximately 11:09 hours, shortly after passing a manually operated switch point at Asham Station, the forward locomotive and adjoining coaches derailed and overturned.

Oladeji, who is Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, in her statement said: “Initial findings and recommendations are contained in the preliminary report, which is available for download on the NSIB website. The report represents early findings and is subject to further analysis. The final report will present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.”

An expert who spoke on condition of anonymity says some common factors that can lead to train derailments include: problems with the rail tracks, like misalignment, breaks, or poor maintenance or excessive speed or mistakes in handling the train, especially at switches or curves.

Another possible cause adduced is possible issues with the train’s wheels, brakes, or other critical components.

The NSIB will likely investigate these and other potential factors in detail to determine the cause of the derailment in the final report.

Twenty-one passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident, but no fatalities were recorded.

The NSIB’s preliminary report is a step towards understanding the cause of the derailment and improving safety measures on Nigeria’s rail lines.

