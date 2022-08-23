 ILO tasks FG on National Policy on Labour Migration approval 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action on the approval of the revised National Policy on Labour Migration which was validated in July, 2021.

Ms. Vanessa Phala, Director, ILO Abuja Country Office, made the call in Abuja during a one-day workshop for the Validation of the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar Training Manual and Gender Mainstreaming Strategy Development by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She also called for the speedy ratification of ILO Conventions 143 and 181, seeing that these Conventions provide promise for protecting Nigerian migrant workers and their families across the migration cycle.

Phala said, “I would also utilise this golden opportunity to draw the attention of the Permanent Secretary to deploy her good office in expediting all relevant next steps required for a formal approval of the revised National Policy on Labour Migration which was validated with support from the ILO within the framework of the FAIRWAY programme over a year ago, including finalising these resources being validated here today in view of a formal launch which the ILO again stands committed to support.

“Recalling that I was honoured to deliver an opening remark at a two-day national sensitisation workshop on the ratification of ILO Conventions 143 and 181, convened by the Ministry in August 2021, we look forward to information regarding the deposition of instruments of ratification of these conventions by the government of Nigeria, seeing that they provide promise for protecting Nigerian migrant workers and their families across the migration cycle.

“ILO’s global mandate in promoting decent work for all, especially through guidance that facilitates standardised practices, thereby advancing the effectiveness of labour markets, further informs this collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria through which these resources have been developed.”

The ILO boss also expressed delight following the collaborative work between her Organisation and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to develop a training manual to be used during Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS), as well as a Gender Mainstreaming Strategy (GMS) for the International Labour Migration Division (ILMD) of the Ministry.

According to her, opportunities for employment beyond borders, coupled with evolving dynamics of global labour markets, propels sustained relevance and discourse of the effectiveness of labour migration, including through enhancing availability and operationalisation of accompanying frameworks and mechanisms for a well governed process.

In her address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, said that the Federal Government is determined to facilitate fair and orderly labour migration so as to better protect all migrant workers and enable them contribute fully to sustainable development both in their countries of origin and destination.

Daju stated that as part of the implementation of the National Policy on Labour Migration 2014, the Ministry has established three Migrant Resource Centres in Abuja, Lagos and Edo States to promote regular labour migration flow, provide accurate and up-to-date information, assist labour migrants make informed decisions about their employment offers and countries of destination while providing referral services and reintegration services for return migrants.

She commended the efforts of the ILO in collaborating with the Ministry to develop a Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) training manual and Gender Mainstreaming Strategy (GMS) for the International Labour Division of the Ministry to strengthen capacity and complement gender related initiatives and programmes within the framework of the FAIRWAY global project.

The FAIRWAY project is an inter-regional development cooperation project aimed at improving conditions of labour migration across migration pathways from Africa to Arab states.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo





NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…