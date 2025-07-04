2027: ADC is final fall of APC, Tinubu — Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face its “final downfall” ahead of the 2027 elections.

He made the assertion during the recent coalition strategy meeting which saw the formal adoption of ADC as the new bride party to stop President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid.

According to him, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its new coalition of opposition forces represent the “dawn of a new era in Nigeria’s political history.”

The ADC, Okonkwo said, is a “party of light” poised to rescue Nigerians from the “darkness of this incompetent and corrupt APC.”

“When you shine light in darkness, darkness disappears. APC will not understand what hits them,” Okonkwo asserted.

Okonkwo emphasised that the new alignment prioritises Nigerians’ welfare over seeking power.

“You know, this party is not about power. This party is about the welfare of Nigerians.

“If there is no new arrangement that I’m sure will take care of the welfare of Nigerians, I will stay in my house and pray,” he stated.

He also expressed commitment to coalition politics, saying he’ll work with whoever emerges as the presidential candidate.

“This is now the time of the coalition, not individual parties. I can guarantee you that anybody that emerges from this coalition, I will work with the person,” Okonkwo stated.

Okonkwo dismissed concerns about potential infiltration by APC elements, warning that any infiltrators would be treated as spies. “Of course, when you are in a battle with somebody, you send your own spies. We will search out any infiltrator and give him the treatment that is given to spies,” he warned.

He predicted the collapse of APC structures, citing recent political crises within the ruling party.

“Before long, APC people will be in hiding because the shame that will come upon them, they will not even be able to talk and speak to Nigerians again,” Okonkwo concluded.