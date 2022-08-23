NDE to unveil new job creation schemes, engages 5,332 Nigerians across states 

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says it has concluded plans to create additional 5,332 new jobs across the nation.

The recruitment exercise, which has commenced since July, 2022, is expected to end in August.

Documents obtained from the office of the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, showed that approval has been given to implement job creation schemes which are Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS), Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP), Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) and Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) in all states of the federation.

Commenting, NDE’s Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Edmund Onwuliri, explained that, “The latest initiative is part of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to create job opportunities for the youths and women groups and reduce poverty in the country through the NDE.

“The job creation schemes which are all domiciled in the Special Public Works (SPW) Programme of the NDE are all expected to take thousands of jobless youths out of the street.

“Other core job creation programmes of the Directorate currently running in the 36 states and the FCT Abuja include the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), Vocational Skills Development (VSD) and the Rural Employment Programme (REP)”

Onwuliri further said;,“According to the schedule signed by the Director of Special Public Works (SPW) Programme, Mrs Olaomi Roseline Silvia, a total of 450 participants from nine states (50 per state) consisting of Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Taraba, Zamfara States and the FCT Abuja, will benefit under the Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) Phase three.

“Nine hundred people from 18 states (50 per state) of Abia, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba States will benefit under the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) phase one.

“Eight hundred recruited participants (50 per state) from the 16 states of Abia, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Ekiti, Gombe, Katsina, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Zamfara will benefit under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) Phase three.

“One thousand eight hundred and fifty participants (50 per state) nationwide will be recruited nationwide under the Graduate attachment Programme (GAP) Phase two.

“One thousand three hundred and thirty two people will be recruited nationwide (36 per state) under the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS).”

He also noted that, “The Graduate Coaching Scheme, which was designed to assist candidates of WAEC/NECO/SSCE to rewrite and pass their examinations, using recruited university graduates with qualification in education for special coaching, is mandated to be executed in the three Senatorial Districts of each state.

“Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) refers to waste-to-wealth concept whereby waste and discarded materials are transformed to product potentials for sustainable development and sanity of the environment.

“Under the Graduate Attachment Programme, participants who are unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions are attached to corporate organisations on pupilage for considerable length of time to develop specific skills relevant to their field particularly gaining requisite practical experiences and up-skilling core competences on-the-job.





“The major aim is to retain the interns in the organisation where they serve since they have developed employability skills. Artisan in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme of the NDE is essentially designed to make youths in the construction industry more relevant both in skills development and profitability.”

