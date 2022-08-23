Insecurity: Niger govt promises to capture Fulani herders in 2023 budget

Arewa
By Adelowo Oladipo | Minna
Insecurity: Niger govt Niger gov decries low patronage APC must realign, work for party candidates to succeed in 2023 ― Gov Sani Bello, Niger govt suspends mining activities, Niger launches covid-19 stimulus programme, disburses funds to communities, groups, Niger govt woos Turkish investors, as delegation visits Garam Industrial Park, Sani Bello felicitates Bago, Niger gov deserves commendation, Security operatives detect new explosives in Niger community, Bello, Niger Gov snubs Buhari, Acting APC chairman denies Buni transmitted letter on medical trip, Zone national secretary position to South-East, Nigerians should seek, Niger govt tasks Immigration to fish out illegal immigrants, NULGE issues 14-day ultimatum to Niger govt over non-implementation of demands, Terrorism: Niger communities hit 50 times in January, Niger gov inaugurates nine-man board Dont pay taxes to bandits , Niger govt bans sale of motorcycles, Niger govt to borrow N100.4bn to finance 2022 budget , Niger govt demolishes suspected kidnapper's house in Minna, Niger govt bans heavy-duty vehicles from Minna City Centre, Niger gov directs appointees seeking elective offices to resign, Negative publicity discouraging investors , Traditional institution, distribution of donated agro-allied facilities, democracy has entrenched democratic values, NIger
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello

Niger State governor, Alhaji  Abubakar Sani Bello,  has revealed plan to protect the interest of the Fulani herders in the 2023 budget by providing facilities that will boost their activities in the state.

The governor  made the promise while  speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) critical stakeholders’ meeting in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, adding that it has become imperative  to allow herders to have a sense of belonging as citizens in the state.

The governor argued that  herders, like other citizens, deserved fair treatment to enable them to go about their activities.

He stated further that adequate measures had been taken to arrest security challenges in the state, stressing that the strategies being adopted would not be disclosed due to the activities of informants in the communities.

He appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate the dilapidated Minna-Kontagora federal road to ease the movement of  motorists and commuters  with a view to  boosting socio- economic activities in the area.

Welcoming  the governor at his palace, the Sarkin Sudan  of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II, advocated the need for security agencies to intensify efforts towards putting an end to insecurity in the state and its neighbours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved.  These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding


A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice  of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…

You might also like
Arewa

Poor leadership fueling insecurity —Kaduna cleric

Arewa

Niger govt holds stakeholders’ workshop on At Risk Children Programme tomorrow

Arewa

Kano govt sends eight commissioner-nominees to assembly

Arewa

Niger gov decries low patronage of state contributory healthcare scheme

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More