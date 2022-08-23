Insecurity: Niger govt promises to capture Fulani herders in 2023 budget

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has revealed plan to protect the interest of the Fulani herders in the 2023 budget by providing facilities that will boost their activities in the state.

The governor made the promise while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) critical stakeholders’ meeting in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, adding that it has become imperative to allow herders to have a sense of belonging as citizens in the state.

The governor argued that herders, like other citizens, deserved fair treatment to enable them to go about their activities.

He stated further that adequate measures had been taken to arrest security challenges in the state, stressing that the strategies being adopted would not be disclosed due to the activities of informants in the communities.

He appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate the dilapidated Minna-Kontagora federal road to ease the movement of motorists and commuters with a view to boosting socio- economic activities in the area.

Welcoming the governor at his palace, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II, advocated the need for security agencies to intensify efforts towards putting an end to insecurity in the state and its neighbours.

