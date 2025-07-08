Ibadan State my priority — CCII president

..inaugurates new officers

The newly-elected members of the executive of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) have been inaugurated at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event was presided over by CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, who began his second term in office with other newly-elected and returning officers.

Speaking at the event, Ajewole, who lauded the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Governor Seyi Makinde for their support, however, stressed the need for continued unity among Ibadan sons and daughters, both home and in the diaspora.

“Today is a day of reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment. This is not just a position it is a call to serve. We must justify the trust reposed in us and work with integrity, humility and a shared vision for Ibadan,” he said.

The CCII president listed notable achievements recorded during his first term in office, including the completion of the new Olubadan Palace, inauguration of the Basorun Kola-Daisi Vocational Training Centre for youth empowerment and elevation of the Ibadan Cultural Festival as a global cultural showcase.

The President-General also spoke of the dramatic improvement in CCII’s finances — from ₦340,000 at the start of his tenure in 2023 to over ₦70 million now — crediting it to transparency, collective effort and love for Ibadan.

Ajewole emphasised that the council remained united despite past divisions.

“There are those who believed that without them, CCII could not stand. But today, CCII is standing taller than ever. This is a reminder that no one individual is greater than the collective will of the people,” he said.

Ajewole underscored that his top agenda in this new term will be the actualisation of Ibadan State.

“Above all, my main priority in this new term remains the actualisation of Ibadan State. This is not about politics—it is about fairness, equity and recognition of Ibadan’s place in Nigeria’s history and development,” Ajewole said.

He called on the new executive members to see their roles as service to the community and urged all Ibadan indigenes to put aside personal differences and work together for Ibadan’s progress.

“Ibadan’s strength has always been in her unity, resilience and culture of progress. Let us uphold these values and leave behind a legacy that future generations will be proud of,” Ajewole added.

Other new officers were Dr. Ramoni Otebamiji (first vice president-general); Comrade Abiodun Amoo (second vice president-general); Alhaji Adetokunbo Subair (secretary-general); Mr. Kolawole Olomide (publicity secretary), among others.