Constitution review hearing: Group faults NASS over exclusion

A socio-cultural organisation for Lagos State indigenes, under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, has faulted the National Assembly Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution regarding its recent consultation with stakeholders in the South West geopolitical zone, while leaving out core indigenous organizations, including the body, urging the dismissal of proposed bills that aimed to replace indigeneship with residency.

The De Renaissance Patriots Foundation gave this position in a release, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by its Media Office, declaring pointedly that any constitution amendment arising from a selective and flawed public hearing process would inevitably lead Nigeria into further crisis.

ALSO READ: CUSTECH boosts campus security with surveillance system

It would be recalled that the Senate Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution held a 2-day public hearing from Friday, July 4 to Saturday, July 5, 2025, covering critical issues, including indigeneship and the creation of 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

The group of indigenes, while noting that it had previously submitted written letters to the legislative authorities without receiving any invitation before the body for presentation, urged the Constitution Review Committee to rectify this procedural misstep before finalizing and advancing any related resolutions for legislative action.

This was just as the organization emphasized that the body is composed of representatives of the people and should represent the people well by not being selective in its approach, further noting that the participation of traditional rulers alone does not constitute true representation of the diverse populace of Lagos State.

According to the De Renaissance Patriots, the marginalization of Lagos indigenes by other groups within the South West is a pressing issue, leading to widespread dissatisfaction, saying that “it is unacceptable that attempts were being made to push through legislation that seeks to substitute indigeneship with residency, while concurrently legitimizing the establishment of 37 LCDAs with implications for the rights and status of the local population.”

“This agenda threatens to further entrench the domination of Lagos indigenes by non-indigenes and is indicative of a broader pattern of alienation,” the statement read.

The group of indigenes, therefore, reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the rights and interests of Lagos indigenes, urging legislative authorities to engage comprehensively with all stakeholders to ensure a fair and inclusive process that accurately reflects the will of the people.

“As Nigeria navigates the critical process of constitutional review, the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation calls for genuine inclusivity and representation, emphasizing that the voices of all stakeholders, especially those of Lagos indigenes, must be heard and respected in shaping the future governance of the state and country.

“The protocol of indigenous security of Lagos State indigenes is a priority strategy, and any effort to replace indigeneship with residency is to turn Lagos State to a ‘no man’s land’ and change their constitutional rights within the Nigerian state,” the group said.