Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Saint Lucia for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit.

The President left the Caribbean nation after a week-long state visit, during which he held a series of high-level meetings and engagements aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

The Nigeria’s was seen off on Friday at the Hewanorra International Airport by Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

During the visit, President Tinubu met separately with Governor General Cyril Errol Charles and Prime Minister Pierre.

He also addressed a joint session of the Senate and House of Assembly at Sandals Grande, where he underscored the importance of strengthening regional partnerships.

Tinubu said the visit highlighted “the importance of cooperation with Saint Lucia and member nations of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States.”

As President Tinubu departs for Brazil, he’s joining three other African leaders attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Others expected at the summit include the leaders of Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE