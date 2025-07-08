Why I introduced seed, seedlings as souvenir at corporate, social gatherings — Olatoye

Oluwatomi Olatoye, a farmer, urban agriculture advocate and the first African to introduce the idea of giving seeds and seedlimgs as souvenirs at corporate and social gatherings in this interview with NURUDEEN ALIMI, speaks on what prompted the idea and how far she has gone about her campaign for Nigerians to adopt urban agriculture:

What prompted the idea of using planting seeds and seedlings as souvenirs at corporate and social events?

I’m passionate about helping people grow their own food and live sustainably. I believe that giving seeds and seedlings as gifts can inspire others to connect with nature, live greener, and enjoy healthy homegrown food

By placing seeds in people’s hands, we plant the idea that food can be grown anywhere—backyards, balconies, and even buckets. The more access people have to seeds and seedlings, the more we move towards a healthier, greener, and food-secure society.

How affordable is it?

Seed and seedling souvenirs are surprisingly affordable, starting from as low as N500. We also tailor packages to suit each client’s budget without compromising quality. Whether you’re planning a wedding, a corporate event, or a community outreach, we can customise something beautiful, meaningful, and budget-friendly.

Is the idea gaining anticipated acceptance?

Yes, and it’s been incredibly encouraging! Since inception, we’ve served over 50 clients and counting. Our green souvenirs have featured in weddings, birthdays, funerals, old students’ reunions, AGMs, and corporate events.

The feedback has been amazing—people are excited to receive something they can plant, nurture, and watch grow. It’s more than a souvenir; it’s a movement. We’re on a mission to promote “One Garden Per Home” and look forward to more partnerships as we grow this vision together.

How far have you gone with your campaign about urban agriculture?

“When people ask me, ‘Oluwatomi, how far have you gone with your campaign about urban agriculture?’ — I smile, because the journey has been both humbling and inspiring. I started Urban Agriculture advocacy in 2003, building on the foundation laid by my Master’s degree in 1997. It’s been a worthwhile journey, filled with opportunities to empower communities, promote sustainable living, and advocate for environmental stewardship.

Through my work, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that urban agriculture can have on people’s lives. From providing fresh produce to marginalized communities to creating green spaces in urban areas, the benefits are numerous. I’ve had the privilege of working with passionate individuals, organizations, and governments to bring about positive change.

As I reflect on the journey so far, I’m reminded of the power of dedication, perseverance, and collaboration.

Urban agriculture is not just about growing food; it’s about building stronger, more resilient communities. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this movement and look forward to continuing to advocate for its importance.”

Urban agriculture, to me, is not just farming in the city. It’s a movement of hope, health, and household food security. Through the Urban Agriculture Academy, our message is simple: every family can grow something.

So far, we have trained hundreds of households across Nigeria on home gardening, using small spaces like balconies, buckets, and recycled containers.

Launched the “Obe Garden Project”, encouraging women to grow soup ingredients—tomatoes, peppers, leafy vegetables, and herbs—right at home.

Promoted herbal wellness through our “Healing in Teabags” campaign, producing teas from locally grown plants like bitterleaf, stevia, and soursop.

Introduced mini-livestock farming in the city, with training on snails, tilapia, and rabbits as affordable sources of protein.

Turned seeds and seedlings into souvenirs, making it easier for people to start their food gardens after events and conferences.

We’ve reached schools, NGOs, orphanages, churches, and cooperatives. We’ve worked with women, youths, and missionaries. And we’re just getting started.

The vision is clear: To green our cities, one home at a time.

And my message to every Nigerian is this: you don’t need acres to feed your family. A pot, some soil, and a seed can start a revolution.

Urban agriculture is not a trend—it’s a solution.