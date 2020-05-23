I would only take new wives on condition that my wife selects them —Olokine of Ojowo

This weekend, the Olokine of Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State will be celebrating his first coronation anniversary. In this interview with BAYO ALADE, he shares his views on his journey so far and his vision for his community.

As a traditional ruler, you have quite an impressive background…

Yes by the grace of God I am Oba Abdulrasheed Abayomi Olusesan Banjo, Orilonise 1, Olokine of Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo. I am 50years old and I attended Ijebu Ode Grammar School and Abusi Odumare Academy for my secondary school education. I have BSc and Masters in Economics and Business Administration respectively, and currently undertaking my PhD in Economics at Babcock University.

I was a Regional Head with FCMB; a consultant and practitioner in Agriculture and real estate..

How was the journey to the throne?

It was not my doing. It was by divine providence. Only God can make impossibility possible at His own time. I was told about it (prophecy) roughly 35years ago and again 17 years ago from two different men of God. I didn’t take it seriously until our late kabiyesi joined his ancestors and it was the turn of our ruling house to produce the next oba.

I was the 29th candidate and I only signified my interest after God spoke to me through a vision. I know God can’t lie. I was one of the seven candidates shortlisted and I eventually got selected by all surviving kingmakers in Ojowo Kingdom.

Apart from being chosen by kingmakers, we learnt that the consent of the Awujale is also very important?

I’m confident that Orisa Ijebu (Awujale) will do it anytime from now because he is a phenomenal personality as far as the progress and development of Ijebu land is concerned. Given what God is doing through us which is in line with Awujale’s vision for development coupled with the fact that he is a just, firm, equitable and God-fearing man – qualities you can hardly find anywhere, and for which every Ijebu man and woman is proud – it will be done in no distant time.

There are all sorts of rumour doing the round by confusionists and mischief makers. The Awujale is such a noble man should be given his rightful honour by all sons and daughters of Ijebu land. He is my father and that fact remains.

You have been the Olokine for the past one year, what have been your achievements?

Thank you. We have decentralised the advisory council with concentrated powers on health, education, business, agriculture, welfare etc. We have trained about 350 youths and women on various vocations and spearheaded processes to secure micro-credits for them. We have taken good advantage of Ogun State Anchor Borrowers Programme on Agriculture with the release of 300 hectares of land to provide 300 direct jobs and 700 indirect jobs for our women and youths.

Our application to have a National Open University Study Centre in Ojowo is receiving attention. We have also been able to assemble no fewer than 150 best brains of Ojowo extraction who are committed to the peace, growth and development of their town under the umbrella of Abere Owako Descendants.

We learnt your installation was done in flagrant disobedience to Ijebu Igbo Traditional Council allegedly by the immediate past government in Ogun State.

This is not true. Even if the state wanted to do that, being a responsible Ijebu man, I would not give my consent. The Awujale’s office was written the very day I was selected in line with the law and the letter was duly acknowledged. I reported to ITC office for guidance and instructions on my installation which were given and there was no instruction from ITC that we flouted any order before and after installation.

We learnt the Ojowo Elders Council was not happy with your emergence, claiming that proper rotation was not followed.

It is normal for disagreements to emerge before and after every contest but we have decided to win peace after the war. The elders are our fathers and in Yoruba land, regardless of one’s lofty excuses one cannot override the opinions of the elders; hence the need to continue to plead with them until they say yes, for purpose of growth and development in our community which is in dire need of our togetherness as one family.

Some of our elder statesmen in the council who have achieved greatness through merit, will have no choice but to accept our apology, because they are symbols of unity and peace in our community. Most of the rumours flying around are being spread by those who will stop at nothing to cause confusion, but no one can separate us as fathers and son, regardless of our different views.

What is your relationship with Ijebu Igbo Traditional Council?

Very cordial. Ijebu Igbo is well structured in which the leadership of Sopenlukale is not in doubt, in the absence of a substantive Orimolusi; and believe this, Sopenlukale is working round the clock like us to ensure our community moves back to her rightful position among the comity of ancient communities in Ijebuland.

Your kinsmen have blamed some personalities for accelerating your installation. What is your take on this?

Well, I’m not holding briefs for them but what they have done was not different from what others did for their own communities too. They hold their homeland so dearly and at all times give 100 per cent to it support, for the progress of the town. Their interest is not in any individual but the development of Ijebu Igbo while not undermining the unity and peace of the community.

As kabiyesi are you considering having a second wife?

Yes, but on one condition that the Olori who has been my wife for 30 years receives the applications of would-be wives and give an approval for them to be taken as wife/wives (laughs). Talking seriously, the truth of the matter is that weightier issues of development take precedence over the issue of having more wives.

What are your plans for your first anniversary as kabiyesi?

Our initial plans have been stalled by the restriction of movement occasioned by COVID 19 pandemic but be that as it may, we are organising virtual prayers sessions for the oba and the kingdom; scholarships from meaningful Ojowo indigenes will be announced for indigent students; five new chieftaincy titles will be announced for five notable Ojowo indigenes, including Dr Akinwunmi Adesina who is the President of Africa Development Bank as Asiwaju of Ojowo. The actual conferment will be done later.

Any goodwill message to the Awujale on his recent celebrations of 86th birthday and 60th coronation ceremonies?

We are one at Olubadejo lineage of Oke Jaga, Oke Sopen, Ijebu Igbo. I wish the longest reigning first class oba and paramount traditional ruler in Nigeria a happy birthday and many happy returns on the throne in good health and grace.

Any word for your subjects and people of Ijebu Igbo

I wish to let my people realise that disagreements before and after any contest are not out of place but the interest of our kingdom and larger community called Ijebu Igbo should supersede our individual interests and should consequently form the basis of our concerted efforts in our renewed determination to write the name of our kingdom in gold and make it conspicuous on the world map.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Moon Not Sighted, Sultan Says Ramadan Ends On Saturday

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that this year’s Ramadan will come to and end on Saturday, 23rd of May, as moon for the new month was not sighted. This is according to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious… Read full story

Lagos Finalises Register- To- Open Guidelines, Set To Restart Economy ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government has set the process of re-opening its economy in motion, with the rollout of Register-to-Open guidelines, saying the 4-page guidelines were the major part of the measures initiated to achieve phased re-opening of the state economy… Read full story

Buhari’s Executive Order Gives Financial Autonomy To State Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to both legislative and judicial arms of states. It was tagged Executive Order No 10 of 2020 according to a statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the… Read full story

Reps Threaten To Prosecute MDAs Over Breach Of 2020 Budget

Following the submission of the revised 2020 budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Reps on Friday warned that Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from tampering with the 2020 budget. The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara… Read full story

Ogun Govt Extends Lockdown By Another Week

Ogun State government has, yet again, extended the existing lockdown by another week. Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while briefing journalists on Friday in Abeokuta. He maintained that the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week as it continued to record more cases of the Coronavirus… Read full story

Islamic Cleric Ordered To Return 16-Year-Old Girl He Married As 9th Wife In Ondo

An Islamic cleric in Odo State was on Friday, May 22, asked by a court to return a 16-year-old girl to her parents after he forced her into marrying him, thus becoming his ninth wife. The Islamic cleric, Alhaji Yusuf Lateef, was ordered by the Family Court based in Akure, the state capital, to return the secondary… Read full story

US Family Returns $1million Found On Street

A sheriff’s department in the US state of Virginia praised a family who returned two large mail bags they found in the middle of the road — filled with nearly $1 million in cash. Emily Schantz told local television station WTVR that her family was out driving when they ran over one of the bags… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to… Read full story

Chinese Medical Team Not In Nigeria To Treat Coronavirus Cases, Says CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Friday said the 15-man Chinese medical team has been carrying out its “assignment in Nigeria basically in an advisory role capacity and not treating coronavirus patients. In a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the company on Friday… Read full story

Nigerian Who Works As Nurse In UK Dies Of COVID-19 Because ‘He Was Not Given Adequate Protection’

The family of a Nigerian who works as a nurse who died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom have claimed he had not been given protective equipment and was trying to buy his own on eBay. Father-of-two, Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, 46, died on May 16 after spending five weeks on a ventilator at Boomfield Hospital… Read full story

Yoruba Ko’ya Set To Promote Food Production, Others In South-West

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation, on Friday, said it is resolved to propel knowledge-based entrepreneurship, food production, trading and vocational training among the younger generation and market men and women in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country… Read full story

History Of Abacha’s Theft Is Being Rewritten Before Our Eyes

In her historical fictional narrative titled “The Lost Sisterhood,” Danish-Canadian writer Anne Fortier quotes one of her characters as saying that “those who control the present can rewrite the past.” This is playing out right before us in what I called the curious posthumous deodorization of Abacha’s grand larceny in… Read full story

Trump Calls On Governors To Allow Places Of Worship To Open This Weekend

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday, demanded that states allow religious services to take place again this weekend, thus ending shutdowns that were part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Trump made the proclamation, which he phrased in the form of a verbal order, from the… Read full story