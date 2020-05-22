Ogun govt extends lockdown by another week

Ogun State government has, yet again, extended the existing lockdown by another week.

Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while briefing journalists on Friday in Abeokuta.

He maintained that the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week as it continued to record more cases of the Coronavirus.

According to the governor, it is a painful but necessary decision that has to be taken to maintain the balance between lives and livelihood.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we are having a sudden rise in the number of new cases. We all decried an increase of 30 per cent last week when I was giving the weekly update.

“This week’s increase of over 37 per cent is even more worrisome, particularly as we are still under an eased lockdown, and considering the demography and location of the confirmed cases, we can confirm that community transmission is on the increase in our state.

“I have to state that after all considerations, we are constrained to take the painful, but necessary decision to continue the eased lockdown of Ogun State for another one week till Sunday, May 31.

“As we have always maintained the delicate balance between lives and livelihood, we will continue to have our window of relaxation, from 7 am to 5 pm on Monday, 25th May; Wednesday, 27th May, and Friday, 29th May.

“We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr President still stand,” he said.

Gov Abiodun, however, said that the second phase, to begin from June 1, would be accompanied by further ease of the lockdown and expansion of the windows of relaxation.

He said that the guidelines and details would be provided in due course.

The governor felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, but cautioned them against any form of gathering.

He enjoined them to comply with directives of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and offer their Eid prayers at home.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story