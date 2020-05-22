JUST IN: Moon not sighted, Sultan says Ramadan ends on Saturday

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that this year’s Ramadan will come to and end on Saturday, 23rd of May, as moon for the new month was not sighted.
This is according to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.
The statement said the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various moon sighting committees across the country in Friday.
It further stated that Saturday, 23rd of May, 20200, is therefore the 30th day of the month of Ramadan.
According to the statement, “His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly and declared Sunday, 24th May, 2020 as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH.”
