I usually envy my friends who are able to sleep very well. Unlike them, I hardly sleep up to 4 hours a day. Kindly let me know how I can improve my sleep. I am a 50- year old restaurant owner.

Margie (by SMS)

Sleep is vital for our overall health, and adults should be sleeping at least 7 hours per night. Long-term lack of sleep (insomnia) is associated with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance misuse, and dementia among others. To sleep well, it is important to follow some life habits such as: creating a bedtime routine, such as winding down by reading a book or taking a shower, going to sleep and waking up at the same time consistently, avoiding caffeine and alcohol close to sleep time, turning off electronics an hour before bed, exercising several hours before bedtime, avoiding late naps, trying not to worry about falling asleep, making your bedroom cool and dark and only using the bed for sleep and sex. However, if the above habits do not help, you will need to see your doctor for more investigation and medications.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE