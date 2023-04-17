A yet-to-be-identified couple were reportedly abducted along Osogbo-Iragbiji road by some unknown gunmen while returning from a vigil in the wee hours of Saturday.

Commenting on the incident, the state Police Command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola on Monday evening said that the case had been reported to the Police and promised to get to the root to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

According to her, “the case reported and we are working very hard to rescue the couple. Operatives are combing the bush in the area and we want to assure the public that the victims will be rescued and the perpetrators of the crime will not escape justice.”

“Already the Police had commenced a search and rescue operation to free the victims and will not relent in doing this.”

Our reporter learnt, however, that the victims were kidnapped while on their motorcycle as they ran into the evil abductors who mounted a roadblock with a log of wood.

