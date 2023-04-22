My problem is that I fart too much, especially at night. This has led to a lot of complaints from my wife. I need your urgent help.

Oliver (by SMS)

Gas in the stomach is primarily caused by air a person swallows while eating or drinking, and it’s released from the mouth as a burp. Gas that is passed by flatulence is caused by the body’s inability to absorb or digest some carbohydrates in the small intestine. Once this undigested food passes into the small intestine, bacteria break it down, producing hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and sometimes methane. As annoying as it might be, some gas is a natural by-product of the body’s digestive system. Here are some of the main culprits when it comes to gas: High-fiber foods like beans, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, carbonated beverages, chewing gum, eating too quickly or talking while chewing, which results in swallowing more air, drinking through a straw, consuming artificial sweeteners, chronic intestinal diseases like celiac disease and food intolerances, such as lactose intolerance and bacterial overgrowth in the small bowel. One way to manage farting and belching is to eat fewer of these well-known gassy foods. If excessive gas is persistent or severe, consult your doctor — it could be a sign of a more serious digestive condition. For example, if you’ve had abdominal surgery, a hernia, or significant weight loss or weight gain, never dismiss your gas-like symptoms as normal. Get them checked out.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE