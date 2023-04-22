I usually enjoy having a weekend night out with my friends. Unfortunately, I usually end up with a very bad hangover the morning after. I have been told that there are some ways to avoid bad hangovers. I will appreciate your advice on this.

Emeka (by SMS)

From pounding headaches to stomach pain, fatigue, and irritability, many of us are all too familiar with the long list of hangover symptoms that often follow a night of heavy drinking. Several strategies may help reduce the severity of hangovers. These include avoiding drinks with very high alcoholic levels, drinking plenty of water, getting adequate sleep. Certain foods, supplements, and over-the-counter products can help get rid of a hangover. Some practices may even help prevent you from getting a hangover in the first place. When drinking alcohol, a good rule is to alternate between a glass of water and an alcoholic drink. Though this won’t necessarily prevent dehydration, it can help you moderate your alcohol intake. Getting a good night’s sleep and allowing your body to recover may alleviate your symptoms and make a hangover more bearable. Eating a hearty breakfast is one of the most well-known remedies for a hangover. One reason is that a good breakfast can help you maintain steady blood sugar levels. However, the best way to avoid a hangover is to drink in moderation or abstain completely.

