I sweat too much

I sweat profusely when I get nervous. This is especially true when I am about to meet new people. In particular, I get a lot of sweat on my forehead. I find this very embarrassing. Kindly help me.

Ade (by E Mail)

Sweat glands have an important job: they help you maintain your body temperature, particularly in hot weather and when you exercise. Physicians use the word ‘hyperhidrosis’ to refer to sweating that goes beyond what you need. A number of tests are available to pinpoint the areas of sweating and estimate the severity of your condition. If an underlying medical condition is contributing to your problem, that condition will be treated first. If no clear cause can be found, treatment focuses on controlling excessive sweating. Sometimes you may need to try a combination of treatments as prescribed by your doctor.

