I have red eyes

I woke up two days ago to notice that both eyes had suddenly become bloodshot. Kindly let me know what could be the cause of this.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

Blood shot eyes usually are caused by sudden high blood pressure, allergy, eye fatigue, over-wearing contact lenses or common eye infections. Irritants like pollen, dust, perfume, smoke, and mould are usually responsible for aggravating our eyes and causing them to become bloodshot. Another common cause of bloodshot eyes is dryness. However, redness of the eye sometimes can signal a more serious eye condition or disease, such as uveitis or glaucoma. A red eye is usually nothing to worry about and often gets better on its own. It is important however to have your Blood Pressure checked. Your doctor will recommend some eye drops to hasten its improvement and also advise you on what to do if the condition gets more serious.

