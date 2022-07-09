Is honey better than sugar?

I have been asked to substitute sugar for honey. However, the two taste the same to me. I will like to know if actually honey is better than sugar.

Mercy (by SMS)

Apart from having a lower GI value than sugar, meaning that it does not raise blood sugar levels as quickly, honey is sweeter than sugar, so you may need less of it than sugar. However, since honey has slightly more calories per teaspoon so it’s wise to keep a close eye on your portion sizes. Using small portions of honey is therefore advisable if you want it to be better than sugar.

