Vibration in my right ear

I have been feeling some vibration sensation in my right ear since a week now. The sensation has grown louder in the past few days. Kindly let me know what to do about it. I am 35 -year old Civil Servant

Beauty (by SMS)

Vibration or ringing sensations in the ears are called Tinnitus. The most likely cause of the Tinnitus should be excess of Earwax. This is usually due to the effect of a dusty environment. Too much earwax can cause a build-up of pressure on the inner ear, leading to Tinnitus. A doctor or audiologist can easily remove this excess ear wax and relieve the condition.

