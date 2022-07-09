Vibration in my right ear

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Vibration

I have been feeling some vibration sensation in my right ear since a week now. The sensation has grown louder in the past few days. Kindly let me know what to do about it. I am 35 -year old Civil Servant

Beauty (by SMS)

 

Vibration or ringing sensations in the ears are called Tinnitus. The most likely cause of the Tinnitus should be excess of Earwax. This is usually due to the effect of a dusty environment. Too much earwax can cause a build-up of pressure on the inner ear, leading to Tinnitus. A doctor or audiologist can easily remove this excess ear wax and relieve the condition.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Body weakness and too much sleep

Ask the Doctor

Fasting with diabetes

Ask the Doctor

Is honey better than sugar?

Ask the Doctor

I have red eyes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More