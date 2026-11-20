I have been passing foamy urine for some time now. Kindly let me know what could be the cause
Jerry (by SMS)
It does not necessarily mean anything about your kidney function.Urine foaming is most likely caused by proteinuria. This means that there is an excessive amount of protein in your urine, which makes the urine foamy. You might ask, then, how come proteins get into the urine? Most of the time, people who suffer from proteinuria have some kind of kidney disease. Proteinuria is one of the signs of kidney disease, along with hypertension and edema. The causes of the condition are very similar to the causes of chronic renal failure and these are hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and autoimmune conditions. If you are diagnosed with proteinuria, chances are you will experience it again in the future however, it is possible to manage it by making certain dietary changes.
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