The 14th edition of the Aké Arts and Book Festival has brought together writers, poets, publishers, artists, and cultural enthusiasts in Lagos to examine the value of African knowledge, cultural heritage, and creativity in an increasingly technology-driven and artificial intelligence (AI)-dependent world.

Held from Thursday to Saturday at the Silkwood Hotel, Ikeja GRA, the three-day festival adopted the theme ‘Native Intelligence’, with discussions and activities exploring African identity, literature, traditional knowledge and the influence of artificial intelligence on creative work.

In her welcome address, founder of the Book Buzz Foundation and director of the festival, Lola Shoneyin, said that African knowledge embedded in languages, memories, proverbs, songs, and community experiences had often been dismissed as folklore, despite its contributions to modern knowledge systems.

“Machines have learnt from our knowledge, instructions, essays and stories, often without permission or compensation,” she said.

“Our knowledge is embedded in these systems, whether or not it is properly acknowledged. But this raises an important question: Whose intelligence are we building the future on?”

The Lagos State government restated its commitment to promoting indigenous culture and ensuring that younger generations understand and preserve their heritage.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, representing the governor, said the government supported cultural initiatives because of their importance to preserving history and identity.

“We do not support these cultural initiatives simply because we have the resources or the opportunity to do so. We support them because we genuinely believe in their vision. We believe in promoting our culture, preserving our heritage and celebrating the history of those who came before us,” she said.

She noted that the state’s annual cultural festival attracted thousands of people, while other government programmes focused on documenting indigenous traditions and passing them on to children.

Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, also urged Nigerians to invest their cultural heritage in the future, warning that traditional festivals were gradually disappearing.

“There is nothing you can successfully sell without intelligence. I can guarantee you that. As Lola has explained, many of the things that define us have been lost because others have taken them, adopted them and used them,” he said.

He added: “People can take what they see. They can take what they hear. But they can never take what you feel.”

Suleiman described festivals as platforms for connecting communities with their past while introducing younger generations to their cultural identity.

Shoneyin acknowledged Sterling Bank’s support for the Book Buzz Foundation since 2017, as well as the Lagos State Government’s support over the past three to four years. She also thanked the Open Society Foundation for its contributions.

The festival programme featured six sessions particularly connected to its theme.

‘The Future of Creative Work with Artificial Intelligence’ examined the relationship between technology and creative production, while ‘Memory, Myths and the Machine’ explored the connections between cultural memory, traditional knowledge and artificial intelligence. ‘Communities, Networks, Ecosystems: Why They Still Need Us to Build Them’ focused on the importance of collective knowledge and community relationships.

Other sessions included ‘The State of Verse’, featuring Wana Udobang, Dami Ajayi, Abdulkareem Baba-Aminu and Maryam Bukar Hassan; ‘Nigerian Literature Now’, presented in partnership with Granta Magazine; and ‘Heroines of Our Own: Nigerian Comics and Animation Go Global’, which examined the growing international reach of Nigerian creative work.

The festival also featured the African Speculative Fiction Society’s 2026 Nommo Awards. Its representative, Muna Khogali, welcomed guests and highlighted the importance of speculative fiction in exploring society, human experiences and unfamiliar possibilities.

“Stories surround us everywhere. They are constantly swirling around us, waiting to be discovered and brought to life,” she said.

The programme also featured book conversations, poetry, film screenings and other literary activities.

Beyond the discussions, Shoneyin highlighted the Nigerian Picture Book Project, which produced 20 new children’s books presented in Abuja on October 7, 2026. The project trained 24 writers and 24 illustrators from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with support from the European Union, Sterling Bank and the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

The second Lagos International Festival of Illustrations also held in September, bringing nine illustrators from Switzerland, Poland and Italy to Lagos, alongside 36 Nigerian participants.

Shoneyin also announced three awards recognising children’s writing, book illustration and original picture books, with the inaugural winners expected at the 2027 Aké Festival.

The three-day festival placed African stories, knowledge, and creative expression at the centre of conversations about the future, reinforcing the importance of preserving cultural heritage while engaging with new technologies.