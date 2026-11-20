The fourth edition of Ibadan Chops ‘N’ Chill will place young culinary talents and entrepreneurship at the centre of its activities, with organisers promising opportunities for aspiring chefs, journalists and food enthusiasts to showcase their creativity.

The convener, Chinwendu Festus, popularly known as Chef Wendy, disclosed this at a press conference held at Matrix Lounge, Ibadan, ahead of the main event scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at Metro Lounge, Ibadan.

Chef Wendy said the festival was designed to celebrate Nigeria’s food, culture, creativity and entrepreneurship, while creating opportunities for young people to develop careers in the culinary industry.

She identified the young chefs’ culinary competition as one of the major highlights of this year’s edition, explaining that the winner would receive a culinary scholarship from Caviar Culinary Arts.

She also announced the introduction of a media cooking competition, which will bring journalists and content creators into the kitchen to explore cooking from a different perspective.

According to her, the winner of the media competition will receive a three-week practical culinary training programme.

“We don’t just want to give people a platform to showcase their talents; we want to create opportunities for them to become better,” she said.

The convener explained that the festival would also feature food vendors, competitions, music, entertainment and networking opportunities, adding that the programme was open to men, women and children.

She called on government, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to invest in youth empowerment, skills development and the growth of the culinary industry in Ibadan.

She further disclosed that Fuji musician Taye Currency would perform at the event, while encouraging members of the public to purchase tickets online or at designated outlets.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations and South-West Regional Coordinator of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAPA), Olusola Layi-Balogun, commended Chef Wendy for sustaining the initiative and expanding its impact over the years.

Layi-Balogun, who said he had been part of the festival since its first edition, noted that the initiative had provided opportunities for beneficiaries to develop their culinary skills through scholarships and mentorship.

She disclosed that he had personally trained some of the scholarship beneficiaries and had witnessed the positive impact of the programme on their development.

She described Ibadan Chops ‘N’ Chill as an important initiative in the culinary industry, noting that Nigeria needed more platforms to promote culinary talents and professional development.

She reaffirmed CAPA’s support for the festival, adding that the association accommodates not only chefs but also mixologists, cooks, caterers and other professionals within the food ecosystem.

Toluwalope Eniola of Caviar also urged aspiring chefs and interested participants to take advantage of the competition, stressing that it could serve as a stepping stone to greater opportunities in the industry.