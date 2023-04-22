A WOMAN of Livingstone, Zambia, has been relieved of her side chick duties despite providing her partner with sexual services 70 times since November 2021.

Her partner says he now wants to concentrate his energy towards his wife at home.

According to Zambia Daily Mail, Catherine Siamuche, aged 30 had been contracted to provide sexual pleasure to a married man, Allasca Ng’andu, 36, but with no strings attached.

Allasca told the Livingstone Local Court that the terms and conditions of his adulterous affair with Catherine were explicitly spelled out.

Allasca testified before the court that according to their agreement, his relationship with Catherine would only be strong and active under the sheets behind closed doors.

However, to his displeasure, Allasca explained that while he found sex with Catherine enjoyable, she unfortunately had been violating the terms of their sexual affair by sending him her nude pictures and following him to his work place and home, where his wife would see her.

Allasca said a month into their relationship and despite what he had told her, she sent him naked pictures of herself.

He also stated that she started calling him on WhatsApp, which led him to block her number.

Allasca added that he decided to end their affair because he did not want problems in his marriage.

According to him, Catherine apologised for her conduct and they rekindled their relationship.

The plaintiff further explained that the first time they had sex, he used protection but after going for voluntary Counseling and Testing (VCT), they stopped using condoms after testing HIV- negative.





Allasca told the court that Catherine followed him to church demanding that he abandoned his church programme for her.

According to him, that was the final straw that broke the carmel’s back.

This he stated spurred his decision to come to court to prevent her from stalking him.

He regretted cheating on his wife.

But Catherine told court that the first time they met at a lodge and engaged in sex, Allasca knelt down with a Bible in his hands and promised her marriage.

She told the court that the last time they had sex was three weeks ago in a makeshift shop as she sat on his thighs on a bench.

She said she only followed him to his work place because she wanted to speak with him.

“I love this man despite him being a married man. But since he says he loves his wife, I will stop loving him now,” said Catherine.

Passing judgment, the principle local court magistrate, Esau Daka and another magistrate, Charles Mumba, upheld the claim, but also held another restraining order against the plaintiff.

The court reprimanded Allasca saying his conduct could expose his wife to STIs.

The court also advised Catherine to look after herself as she was still young and would meet a man of her own.

