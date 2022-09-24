Feeling giddy all the time

I have been experiencing feelings of a sensation of the room spinning or moving even when I am stationary. I have take many drugs without any improvement.

David (by SMS)

You most likely have Vertigo. This can be caused by a problem with your inner ear, vestibular nerve, or central nervous system. There are many different causes of vertigo with the commonest cause being inner ear problems. The inner ear is responsible for balance, and when it’s not working properly, it can cause a feeling of spinning or moving. Since there are other factors ranging from migraine, stroke to central nervous problems that can cause vertigo, it is very important to see a specialist doctor (Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon) for a proper examination and treatment.

Vertigo can also be caused by certain medications, such as anti-nausea drugs and antibiotics. If you’re taking one of these medications and you experience vertigo, be sure to tell your doctor.

In some cases, the cause of vertigo is unknown. If your doctor can’t find a cause, he or she may recommend vestibular rehabilitation. This is a type of therapy that can help you learn to control your balance and reduce the symptoms of vertigo.

If you’re experiencing vertigo, it’s important to see your doctor so he or she can determine the cause and recommend the best treatment.

