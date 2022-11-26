I am fat in the belly

I am only fat in my belly while the other parts of my body remain thin. Kindly advise me on how to spread the weight gained all over my body. Thanks.

Grace (by SMS)

Accumulating fat on your belly is a sign that you are eating too much starchy food such as Gari, Yam, Bread and Rice. People who tend to put weight on their belly while still having relatively thin legs, for instance, often do well on a diet which is rich in eat protein/fat and a lot of green vegetables. Items such as sugar, bread, cake, cookies, fizzy carbonated drinks, rice, pasta, potatoes and milk should be significantly reduced or totally avoided.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE