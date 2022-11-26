Exercises for elders

I am a retired Headmistress. I want to know if I can still carry out exercises at age 65 years. If so, kindly let me know the kind of exercises I should do.

Safiya (by SMS)

Exercise is important for older adults (age 60+) because physical activity makes it easier to perform activities of daily living (ADLs), including eating, bathing, toileting, dressing, getting in or out of bed or a chair, and moving around. Physically active older adults are also less likely to fall, which can lead to serious injuries. In addition, exercise also improves muscle strength and bone density, which is especially important for women because they lose bone density faster than men after menopause. Meanwhile, the heart and lung benefits of exercise help promote overall health and offset some of the risks of chronic disease and illness. About 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, ideally spread over several days should be okay for you. You can also try some moderate-intensity aerobic activities include brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and nature walks.

