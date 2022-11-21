Crack in fold of integrity/G5 group as Dankwambo, others join Atiku/Okowa campaign

A crack has been created within the fold of the integrity group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a member of the group, former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has dumped the group and pitched his political tent with the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo who has been a prominent member of the Nyesom Wike Group including the Governors of Oyo Benue, Enugu and Ebonyi was sighted at the presidential campaign in Gombe on Monday to the applause of the gathering when he was introduced by the MC, Sen Dino Melaye.

Recall that the Integrity Group has been at loggerheads with the National Leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, demanding the sacking of the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Members of the group had announced their withdrawal from the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council except the party met their demand for the sacking of Ayu.

It was later announced that Ibrahim Dankwambo had donated 20 branded campaign buses to the Atiku/Okowa Campaign to use in Gombe State as his modest contribution to the campaigns just as he took his turn to speak to party members and supporters.

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has promised to make things work again in Nigeria for the good of the people who he said have been traumatized in the last four years under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Former Vice President Atiku who spoke in Hausa said that “What I want to pledge here in Gombe is to ensure that we give businesses the support to set up industries that will give youths both males and females jobs to make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

The presidential candidate also declared that his administration will immediately set machinery in motion to ensure that the dreaded Islamic group, Boko Haram was completely wiped out.

Atiku Abubakar has promised to rejuvenate the virtues of Nigeria’s former Prime Minister, Late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, by bringing physical development to the people of the Northeast and Nigeria as a whole if voted in next year’s election

He said, voting for him in next year’s election is the same thing as bringing back the virtues of the revered nationalist because he will leave no stone unturned to bring back the lost glory of a prosperous Nigeria which was devoid of terrorism, hunger, disunity and all the negatives that have currently bedevilled the country.

He told the people of Gombe State that as someone who is familiar with the problems of the State, he will empower businessmen to thrive as well as engage youths and women with gainful employment.

According to him, the PDP Government which started the Dadin Kowa Dam project will resuscitate the hydroelectric power and irrigation components of the project for the maximum benefit of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He said Gombe State, which is in the centre of the Northeast and known for its commercial activities cannot be easily accessed from all the States in the Northeast region because of bad roads. He, therefore, promised to resuscitate all the roads linking it with the other States in the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He stressed however that peace, security and unity in Nigeria will be his number one priority because that are the immediate needs of Nigerians at the moment.





He said the party is ready to bring back the booming economy, the peace, security and prosperity the country was known for in the past.

He also promised that the administration will help businessmen revive and expand their businesses in order to jump-start the economy if elected President in the 2023 general elections.

While speaking specifically to the people of Gombe State, he reminded them that it was the PDP that built the Dakin-Kowa Dam to provide electricity to the North-East subregion and give farmers the opportunity to farm assuring that, “I will create wealth and jobs in Gombe State, if you give me the mandate”.

Atiku further said that “I promise you that if you elect me what we have started, I will ensure that the electricity that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa Dam will be sufficient to the entire North-East”.

According to him, “ I will enhance farming so that our farmers will have the opportunity to farm both during raining and dry seasons.”

He added that “Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are all interconnected; therefore, I will ensure that we build roads to enable smooth trips within these states with ease and ensure that commercial activities thrive, most especially. I will return peace to the state because without peace all these pledges that I made cannot be actualised, I will wipe out Boko Haram. Book Haram is nothing”.

The presidential candidate added that “We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, what will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country. Therefore give us the mandate”.

“When Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the Prime Minister most of you were not born, don’t you want another Tafawa Balewa in the Northeast? This can only be actualized by voting PDP and here I am the one that will give you the opportunity to produce another Tafawa Balewa.”

Chairman, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel said, “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk, how much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice, how much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange, and how much is an orange sold today?

He stressed that “We just want to let the People know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains in strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea”.

The “PDP is coming back to bring the economy back, to make sure there is light, to make sure no more darkness, to make you have access to many things you are not having now.“

Also the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwual said, “We know that the Wazirin Adamawa is here at home in Gombe and when the PDP gets to power in 2023, Atiku will ensure security, peace in Gombe and Nigeria at large.

The Sokoto State Governor added that “We know that Gombe is a commercial centre, we shall ensure that wealth is revitalised and bring development, and commerce in Gombe and the country at large”.

According to him, “Youths both male and female will get jobs in the country, farming will be revitalised and the country as a whole. I know the people of Gombe know this, which is the agenda of his government if elected.”

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State assured that PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never deceive Nigerians with their campaign promises if voted into power in next year’s election.

National Chairman of the PDP, Iyiochia Ayu, while addressing the crowd, appealed to the people of the state to vote for the party in all elections because it was the only political party which has the capacity to transform Nigeria. He noted that the party had done it before and was prepared to do it again.

The National party chairman then thanked the people of Gombe State for always supporting and standing by the party promising not to fail them if given the opportunity to rule the country again.

