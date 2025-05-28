How we responded to Abuja explosion — NEMA

…as security agencies probe incident

Following the explosion that occurred on Monday at a bus stop near Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) responded promptly in line with its mandate, while security agencies commenced investigations into the cause of the explosion.

According to a statement released by the NEMA Media Unit, the agency was alerted at approximately 13:47 hours on Monday, 26th May 2025, to an explosion at the bus stop in front of Mogadishu Cantonment along the Abuja-Keffi Road.

“In swift response, a team from our Emergency Response Bay (ERAB), located under the AYA intersection, was immediately activated and deployed to the scene.

“Our team joined security operatives already at the location to cordon off the site and evacuate the injured to the hospital.

“The area was subsequently secured by security agencies for further investigation.

“The response operation concluded at 17:29 hours.

“Stakeholders present at the scene included NEMA, the Military, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).”

